Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,107 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $14,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGMO opened at $19.60 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,627.49, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 149.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Curt A. Herberts III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $308,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curt A. Herberts III sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $41,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,212 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SGMO. BidaskClub downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Sangamo BioSciences, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients’ lives using the Company’s platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy.

