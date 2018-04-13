Savannah Resources’ (SAV) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their corporate rating on shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAV. FinnCap restated a corporate rating and set a GBX 11 ($0.16) target price on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capital Partners reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Monday, February 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 41 ($0.58) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savannah Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 20.53 ($0.29).

Shares of LON SAV remained flat at $GBX 5.60 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 753,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,776. Savannah Resources has a one year low of GBX 4.62 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 6.92 ($0.10).

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. The company was formerly known as African Mining and Exploration plc and changed its name to Savannah Resources Plc in September 2013.

