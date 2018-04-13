Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,595,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,592,000 after buying an additional 5,688,180 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,853,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,050,000 after buying an additional 269,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,191,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,549,000 after purchasing an additional 351,256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,159,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,652,000 after purchasing an additional 781,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,388,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $885,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,535 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.24.

In related news, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $109,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 24,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,913,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $107,467.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic plc. has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Medtronic plc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

