Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 1,260 Shares of Schlumberger (SLB)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.9% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 14,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group set a $85.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92,322.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Paal Kibsgaard acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,992.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

