Reviewing II-VI (IIVI) & Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS: SBGSY) and II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Schneider Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of II-VI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of II-VI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Schneider Electric has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, II-VI has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Schneider Electric and II-VI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric $27.95 billion 1.84 $2.43 billion $0.95 18.28 II-VI $972.05 million 2.81 $95.27 million $1.48 29.56

Schneider Electric has higher revenue and earnings than II-VI. Schneider Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than II-VI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider Electric and II-VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric N/A N/A N/A II-VI 8.08% 11.10% 6.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Schneider Electric and II-VI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00 II-VI 0 1 9 0 2.90

II-VI has a consensus price target of $53.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.97%. Given II-VI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe II-VI is more favorable than Schneider Electric.

Dividends

Schneider Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. II-VI does not pay a dividend. Schneider Electric pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

II-VI beats Schneider Electric on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Buildings, Infrastructure, Industry, and IT. The Building business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers. The Infrastructure business offers medium voltage distribution and grid automation solutions to customers in oil and gas, electric utilities, and transportation markets. The Industry business provides automation and control solutions for customers in water, mining minerals and metals, and food beverages industries, as well as OEMs. The IT business offers power and cooling services for banking and insurance, IT, and cloud and telecom customers. Schneider Electric S.E. was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names. The II-VI Photonics segment manufactures crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers and opto-electronic modules for use in optical communication networks and other consumer and commercial applications. The II-VI Performance Products segment designs, manufactures and markets infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical and commercial laser imaging applications.

