Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Franklin Financial Network worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 3rd quarter worth $1,663,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 108,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 71,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSB opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.73, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 19.08%. research analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 3,525 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $115,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at $700,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Franklin Financial Network Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank (the Bank), a commercial bank, the Company provides a range of banking and related financial services. The Company focuses on the provision of services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals.

