Forterra plc (FRTA) Position Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra plc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 151.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,112 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Forterra worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Forterra by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forterra by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49,425 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Forterra by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. Forterra plc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.39, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Forterra had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $361.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Forterra plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRTA. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Forterra and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price objective on Forterra and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

