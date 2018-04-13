Tilly’s (TLYS) Shares Sold by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,613 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Tilly’s worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $1,282,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter worth $541,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 37.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 138,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 76.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 5,223.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLYS. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $276,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $3,275,700. 50.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TLYS opened at $12.31 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $345.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of -0.24.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Tilly’s had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.39 million. sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

