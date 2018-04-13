Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Purchases 40,635 Shares of Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,635 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Calithera Biosciences worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 55,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $806,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 210.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 21,557.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALA opened at $6.00 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $207.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.62.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Calithera Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALA. BidaskClub lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.95 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

