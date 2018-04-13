Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $882,000 Stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $446.96, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.91. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 9.00%. analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schulte acquired 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.91 per share, with a total value of $71,236.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CORR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (CorEnergy) is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets.

