Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. 111,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,493. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $3,283.13, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Science Applications International by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Science Applications International by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/science-applications-international-corp-saic-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.