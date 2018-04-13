Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,616 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Scientific Games worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGMS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs sold 56,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $2,615,484.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,106.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $817,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,954,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,025. 40.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. 508,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,743. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $3,832.80, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.40 million. analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

