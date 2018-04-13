Scorecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (CRYPTO:SCORE)

Scorecoin (CURRENCY:SCORE) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Scorecoin has a total market cap of $258,998.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Scorecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scorecoin has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Scorecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.01610300 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004792 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00017868 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Scorecoin Profile

SCORE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2017. Scorecoin’s total supply is 41,737,500 coins. Scorecoin’s official Twitter account is @ScorecoinMark. Scorecoin’s official website is scorecoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Scorecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Scorecoin Coin Trading

Scorecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Scorecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

