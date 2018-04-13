Scout24 (G24) Given a €40.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.50 ($50.00) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on G24. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($48.15) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays set a €41.50 ($51.23) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($34.57) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($45.68) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($44.44) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.54 ($46.35).

G24 stock opened at €40.54 ($50.05) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €29.81 ($36.80) and a 52 week high of €37.60 ($46.42).

About Scout24

Scout24 AG, formerly Asa NewCo GmbH, is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the Internet services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides digital classified advertisement platforms in Germany and other European countries, notably Scout24.com, ImmobilienScout24.de and Autoscout24.com.

