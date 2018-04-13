Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on SM Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on SM Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.87.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $20.30 on Thursday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,154.44, a PE ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.98.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -12.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 212,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions.

