S&P Equity Research Cuts Sears (SHLD) Price Target to $2.30

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) had its price objective decreased by S&P Equity Research from $2.59 to $2.30 in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price objective on Sears and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Sears from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Sears in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sears from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sears has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of SHLD opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sears has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 350,700 shares of Sears stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $1,003,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 799,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fine Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Sears by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,876,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 193,822 shares during the period. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sears during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sears by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 451,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sears during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sears by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 88,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

