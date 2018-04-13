SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SecureWorks updated its Q1 guidance to (0.06-0.07) EPS and its FY19 guidance to (0.16-0.20) EPS.

Shares of SCWX opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $681.16, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.90. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats.

