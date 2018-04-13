Serge Beausoleil Sells 147,000 Shares of Quizam Media (QQ) Stock

Quizam Media (CVE:QQ) insider Serge Beausoleil sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$11,760.00.

Serge Beausoleil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 13th, Serge Beausoleil sold 47,500 shares of Quizam Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$6,175.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Serge Beausoleil acquired 50,000 shares of Quizam Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,500.00.

Shares of CVE QQ opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Quizam Media has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/serge-beausoleil-sells-147000-shares-of-quizam-media-corporation-qq-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Quizam Media

Quizam Media Corporation produces media for streaming on the Internet in Canada and Europe. It produces and acquires content for both entertainment and corporate education. The company's entertainment content includes feature films, documentaries, and Web-episodes; and educational content comprises IT, graphic, and soft skill training.

Receive News & Ratings for Quizam Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quizam Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.