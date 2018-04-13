Severfield’s (SFR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR) in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.41) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Group raised their target price on Severfield from GBX 91 ($1.29) to GBX 95 ($1.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of LON SFR opened at GBX 74.50 ($1.05) on Monday. Severfield has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.24).

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/severfields-sfr-buy-rating-reiterated-at-peel-hunt.html.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the design, manufacturing and fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It also manufactures metal decking products; and steel beams, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.