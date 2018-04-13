ShangPharma (NYSE:SHP) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

ShangPharma (NYSE: SHP) is one of 10,881 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ShangPharma to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ShangPharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShangPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ShangPharma Competitors 21322 84987 113723 1967 2.43

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 11.06%. Given ShangPharma’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ShangPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ShangPharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ShangPharma N/A N/A N/A ShangPharma Competitors $1.15 billion $40.29 million 22.37

ShangPharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ShangPharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ShangPharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShangPharma N/A N/A N/A ShangPharma Competitors -7,808.70% -129.85% -8.09%

Summary

ShangPharma peers beat ShangPharma on 4 of the 7 factors compared.

ShangPharma Company Profile

ShangPharma Corporation (ShangPharma) is a China-based holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development (R&D) outsourcing company. It provides a range of high-quality, integrated services across the drug discovery and development process to international and Chinese pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Its services consist of discovery chemistry, discovery biology and preclinical development, pharmaceutical development and biologics services. It has a diversified and loyal global customer base. In March 2013, the Company completed the merger contemplated by the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the Merger Agreement), by and among the Company, ShangPharma Holdings Limited (Holdings), ShangPharma Parent Limited (Parent) and ShangPharma Merger Sub Limited (Merger Sub). As a result of the merger, the Company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent.

