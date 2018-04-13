Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th.

Shares of SCVL opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.69, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $28.38.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCVL. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Pivotal Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shoe Carnival declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $178,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at $119,780.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $302,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/shoe-carnival-inc-scvl-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-08-updated-updated.html.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.