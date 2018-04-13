Jefferies Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Jefferies Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SCVL. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Pivotal Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.69, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,780.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $178,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $302,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

