Shore Capital Initiates Coverage on Verona Pharma (VRP)

Equities researchers at Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 173 ($2.45) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 6th. N+1 Singer increased their target price on Verona Pharma from GBX 327 ($4.62) to GBX 348 ($4.92) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 140.67 ($1.99).

VRP opened at GBX 152.50 ($2.16) on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 189 ($2.67).

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (23.40) (($0.33)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (26.10) (($0.37)) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

