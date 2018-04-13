CMC Markets (CMCX) Raised to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 29th.

CMCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.97) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Numis Securities reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.70) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.61) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.40) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 165 ($2.33).

Shares of CMCX traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 181.80 ($2.57). 331,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.32 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.29. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 109.50 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.25 ($2.63).

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of online and mobile trading servicing both retail and institutional clients. The Company enables clients to trade over 10,000 financial instruments, including indices, commodities, foreign exchange (FX) and equities through its trading platform.

