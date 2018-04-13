American Lorain Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALN) Short Interest Update

American Lorain Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,159 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 540,708 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,661 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

American Lorain stock remained flat at $$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,208. American Lorain has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

About American Lorain

American Lorain Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. It offers frozen chestnuts; and frozen food products, such as frozen vegetables and frozen fruits. The company also provides convenience foods comprising ready-to-cook food products and ready-to-eat food products.

