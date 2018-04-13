Short Interest in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Increases By 90.0%

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,687,115 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 10,361,375 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,596,721 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.3% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock opened at $171.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Amgen has a one year low of $152.16 and a one year high of $201.23. The stock has a market cap of $124,750.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Amgen announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.57.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

