Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Up 16.1% in March

Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,952,822 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 29,247,896 shares. Currently, 60.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,221,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.8 days.

Shares of GOGO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 809,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $769.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.45. Gogo Inflight Internet has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inflight Internet will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $932,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Billings Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gogo Inflight Internet by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 432,667 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Gogo Inflight Internet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,757,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gogo Inflight Internet by 4.3% in the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,682,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 69,815 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Gogo Inflight Internet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,603,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gogo Inflight Internet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo Inflight Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo Inflight Internet in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Gogo Inflight Internet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo Inflight Internet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

About Gogo Inflight Internet

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

