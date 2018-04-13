LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,451 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 140,681 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,627 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,554 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 2.81% of LiqTech International worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of LiqTech International stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,988. LiqTech International has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.84.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 60.23% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company that provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The Company develops and manufactures products of re-crystallized silicon carbide. It specializes in two business areas, which include ceramic membranes for liquid filtration, and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) for the control of soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

