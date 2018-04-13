Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sigma Designs earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.1586931861905 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Sigma Designs stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Sigma Designs has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sigma Designs in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sigma Designs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc is a provider of global integrated semiconductor solutions. The Company offers media platforms for use in the home entertainment and home control markets. The Company sells its products into markets, including smart television, media connectivity, set-top box and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

