Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. They presently have a GBX 277 ($3.92) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.94% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SLN stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.40) on Tuesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of GBX 71.88 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.75 ($3.60).

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (2.30) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 2 million during the quarter. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 34,475.00%.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc is a United Kingdom-based ribonucleic acid (RNA) technology company. The Company is primarily involved in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The Company’s technology harnesses the body’s natural mechanisms to create therapeutic effects within its own cells.

