Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR) insider Graham David Hill sold 40,500 shares of Silver Bear Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00.

Graham David Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Graham David Hill sold 109,500 shares of Silver Bear Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$27,375.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Graham David Hill sold 285,500 shares of Silver Bear Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$71,375.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Graham David Hill acquired 250,000 shares of Silver Bear Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

TSE:SBR opened at C$0.24 on Friday. Silver Bear Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Silver Bear Resources (SBR) Insider Sells 40,500 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/silver-bear-resources-plc-sbr-insider-sells-c10125-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Silver Bear Resources Company Profile

Silver Bear Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.