SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a report released on Monday, April 2nd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AM3D. HSBC set a €43.00 ($53.09) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. equinet set a €24.00 ($29.63) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.14 ($47.09).

AM3D stock opened at €33.00 ($40.74) on Monday. SLM Solutions Group has a 1-year low of €29.31 ($36.19) and a 1-year high of €49.75 ($61.42).

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

