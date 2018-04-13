16,686 Shares in FedEx (FDX) Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,686 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000. FedEx comprises approximately 2.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,047,000. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 589,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,637 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $241.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx has a 52-week low of $182.89 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The company has a market cap of $63,757.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $16.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Stephens set a $306.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $221.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.51.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

