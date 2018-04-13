Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.19

Headlines about Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Smart Sand earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.0959597243083 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SND. BidaskClub raised Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 price target on Smart Sand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $6.72 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $264.10, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.49.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Smart Sand had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

