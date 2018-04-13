VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.05

News coverage about VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) has trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VBI Vaccines earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4953586438534 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

VBIV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.26. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $214.47, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.04.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, formerly SciVac Therapeutics Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing various technologies that focus on vaccine protection. It has developed an enveloped virus like particle (eVLP) vaccine platform that allows for the design of enveloped VLP vaccines. It is involved in various projects related to human cytomegalovirus (CMV) and other antigens.

