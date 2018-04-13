Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

Headlines about Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Embraer earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.9239667318532 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

NYSE ERJ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.07. 1,441,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,593. Embraer has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $4,805.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.15.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.37). Embraer had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

