Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico (PAC) Share Price

News stories about Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico (NYSE:PAC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.6094960241565 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:PAC traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,211. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,905.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico has a one year low of $87.66 and a one year high of $119.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 40.20%. equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Silao (Guanajuato), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

