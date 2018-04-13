Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Stock Price

News articles about Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Habit Restaurants earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.9988979401326 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Habit Restaurants stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Habit Restaurants has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Habit Restaurants from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

