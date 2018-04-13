Compressco Partners (CCLP) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.06

News articles about Compressco Partners (NASDAQ:CCLP) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Compressco Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.6119660644503 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CCLP stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Compressco Partners has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $270.86, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Compressco Partners (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.15 million. Compressco Partners had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. research analysts expect that Compressco Partners will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compressco Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compressco Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compressco Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compressco Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Compressco Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

About Compressco Partners

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

