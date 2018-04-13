Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Media coverage about Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Addus HomeCare earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.2780887019088 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.50. 48,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,479. The company has a market cap of $611.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.42. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 9.95%. equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $56.00 target price on Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Addus HomeCare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $30,742.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $38,189.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,109 shares of company stock valued at $258,061. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

