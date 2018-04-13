Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Share Price

Media coverage about AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AVEO Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3193985071199 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ AVEO traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 2,426,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,614. The company has a market cap of $288.85, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. BidaskClub downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Peter J. Barris purchased 920,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $2,118,244.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ravi Viswanathan purchased 685,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,535,914.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The company's pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study.

