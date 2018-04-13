Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (BOJA) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.2778292389705 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group downgraded Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of BOJA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 162,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $516.90, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.76 million. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

