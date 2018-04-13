Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eagle Rock Energy Partners (NASDAQ:EROC) Share Price

News coverage about Eagle Rock Energy Partners (NASDAQ:EROC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Rock Energy Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.9527193220514 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Eagle Rock Energy Partners Company Profile

Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership engaged in developing and producing oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s interests include operated and non-operated wells located in four oil and gas producing regions: The Mid-Continent region consists of operated and non-operated properties in the Golden Trend field, Cana (Woodford) shale play, Verden field and other fields located in the Anadarko Basin of western Oklahoma, the Mansfield field and other fields in the Arkoma Basin of Arkansas and Oklahoma, and various fields in the Texas Panhandle; The Alabama region includes the Big Escambia Creek, Flomaton and Fanny Church fields located in Escambia County, Alabama; The Permian region contains various fields, including Ward South and Ward-Estes North located in Ward, Pecos and Crane Counties, Texas, and East Texas/South Texas/Mississippi.

