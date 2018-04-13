Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Stock Price

News stories about Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Inovio Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.9617367702097 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

INO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

INO traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 1,964,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,873. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.74, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.51.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 208.92% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-inovio-pharmaceuticals-ino-share-price-updated-updated.html.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.