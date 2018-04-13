Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Price

Headlines about CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CymaBay Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3118441385531 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CBAY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,760. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $706.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Kurt Von Emster purchased 153,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,751 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout.

