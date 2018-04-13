DST Systems (NYSE:DST) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.06

News headlines about DST Systems (NYSE:DST) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DST Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.0484976570129 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

DST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded DST Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DST Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of DST Systems in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DST Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE:DST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.67. 336,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,963.36, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. DST Systems has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. DST Systems had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. equities analysts forecast that DST Systems will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $451,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $3,794,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,556.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

