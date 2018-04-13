Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.05

Media coverage about Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Red Lion Hotels earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.267753897929 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of RLH opened at $10.20 on Friday. Red Lion Hotels has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. equities analysts expect that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 target price on shares of Red Lion Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, a hospitality and leisure company, owns, manages, and franchises hotels under its Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, and Settle Inn & Suites brands primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchised Hotels, Company Operated Hotels, and Entertainment.

