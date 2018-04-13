WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WMIH earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5919098425357 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WMIH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of WMIH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ WMIH opened at $1.45 on Friday. WMIH has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. WMIH had a net margin of 328.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

WMIH Company Profile

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

