Sussex Bancorp (SBBX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

News coverage about Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sussex Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.581963629851 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ SBBX opened at $29.85 on Friday. Sussex Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $237.10, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Sussex Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. analysts expect that Sussex Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBBX has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sussex Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sussex Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Sussex Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sussex Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $58,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,677.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sussex Bancorp Company Profile

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits.

