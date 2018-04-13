Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.11

News articles about Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Buckeye Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.6912412982469 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

BPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Buckeye Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Buckeye Partners stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96. Buckeye Partners has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $5,599.58, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $946.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Buckeye Partners will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pieter Bakker sold 2,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $900,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Sauger sold 11,013 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $483,690.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-buckeye-partners-bpl-stock-price-updated.html.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.